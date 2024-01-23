Eagles set to get the NFL’s best haul of compensatory picks

The Eagles should get an extra influx of talent in this year’s draft, thanks to the NFL’s compensatory pick formula that rewards teams that lose free agents.

Philadelphia is set to receive a third-round compensatory pick and three fifth-round compensatory picks, according to Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com. Those picks will go to Philadelphia because the Eagles lost Javon Hargrave, Isaac Seumalo, Andre Dillard and T.J. Edwards in free agency.

Other teams that will do well include the 49ers, who are expected to get a third-round pick, a fifth-round pick and two sixth-round picks, the Jaguars, who are projected to get an extra third-round pick and an extra sixth-round pick, the Bills, who are projected to get an extra third-round pick, and the Rams, who are projected to get a fifth-round pick and three sixth-round picks.

A total of 32 compensatory picks are awarded, based on a complex formula that includes the value of the contracts of players who left in free agency, as well as those players’ performance on their new teams. The league typically makes its official announcement of the compensatory picks awarded a few days before the start of free agency in March.