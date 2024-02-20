Eagles sign T Darian Kinnard

The Eagles announced a pair of signings on Tuesday afternoon.

They confirmed that they have signed former 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract. They also announced that they have signed tackle Darian Kinnard to the same type of deal.

Kinnard was a 2022 fifth-round pick by the Chiefs and he played six special teams snaps in his lone appearance as a rookie. Kinnard spent the entire 2023 regular season and playoffs on Kansas City’s practice squad, but he will be moving on in a bid to see more of the field in 2024.

Both Davis-Price and Kinnard will be on the Eagles’ 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins next month.