Eagles sign WR Ife Adeyi

There’s a new wide receiver on the Eagles’ depth chart.

The team announced the signing of Ife Adeyi on Thursday. There was no corresponding move to create space on the 90-man roster and the Eagles now have 13 wideouts.

Adeyi went undrafted in April and tried out for the Eagles at their rookie minicamp. He had 164 receptions, 2,312 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns while at Sam Houston State and he also ran for four touchdowns.

Adeyi ranks seventh in school history in all three of those receiving categories and he has another spot in Bearkats lore because he caught the game-winning touchdown in the FCS title game in 2021.