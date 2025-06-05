 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign WR Ife Adeyi

  
Published June 5, 2025 01:42 PM

There’s a new wide receiver on the Eagles’ depth chart.

The team announced the signing of Ife Adeyi on Thursday. There was no corresponding move to create space on the 90-man roster and the Eagles now have 13 wideouts.

Adeyi went undrafted in April and tried out for the Eagles at their rookie minicamp. He had 164 receptions, 2,312 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns while at Sam Houston State and he also ran for four touchdowns.

Adeyi ranks seventh in school history in all three of those receiving categories and he has another spot in Bearkats lore because he caught the game-winning touchdown in the FCS title game in 2021.