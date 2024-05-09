 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles ST coordinator Michael Clay: We have to use new kickoff return as a weapon

  
Published May 9, 2024 06:20 PM

Teams have moved into the on-field phases of their offseason programs and that means they will start getting to work on how they will approach kickoffs under the new rules adopted by the NFL this offseason.

Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said at a press conference on Thursday that special teams is “all about adapting to new things” and that “we don’t know what it’s going to look like” once games start up in the preseason and the fall. That means they will be looking at different options at returner as part of a process of “trial and error” that will produce their final plan.

While there are a lot of unknowns at this point, Clay has enough knowledge to know that the team has to maximize the opportunities provided by the new rules.

“I think, when you really peel back this whole thing, it’s still kickoff, kickoff return,” Clay said, via a transcript from the team. “In terms of, okay, you’re a non-returner, we’ve still got to be fundamentally sound when we’re blocking. We do have a couple of good returners back there. We have to use this new kickoff return as a weapon. Vice versa on kickoff coverage, you’ve still got to go cover these opponent teams, these opposite teams of stopping them with some good returners. So it’s still going to go back to day one install of, hey, this is our kickoff coverage overview, this is our kickoff return overview. This is what we expect out of this unit. Again, I think, when you do have a couple of good returners, it takes the other nine guys to really lock in and be able to use this as a weapon.”

It’s a safe bet that the league’s other 31 teams view the new rule the same way and seeing how everything plays out on the field will be one of the most intriguing things to watch early in the regular season.