Eagles teammates saw “sharp” Jalen Hurts in return to practice

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion, but the team rested starters in Week 18 and that made it unclear whether Hurts was progressing toward a return to the lineup or not.

On Wednesday, anyone worried that Hurts wouldn’t make it back for the playoff opener got some reassurance. Hurts took part in practice for the first time since getting hurt in Week 18.

Hurts was a limited participant and couldn’t have done more work due to the steps needed to clear the concussion protocol, but the workload was enough to make a positive impression on a couple of players charged with keeping Hurts upright. Right tackle Lane Johnson said Hurts was “really dialed in, sharp and crisp” and left tackle Jordan Mailata used similar language about the quarterback.

“I’ve been in this position before with a concussion, and when you miss time, you try and find ways to get back as fast as you can,” Mailata said, via Christiaan DeFranco of the Delaware County Daily Times. “I think he did a great job of dealing with that and coming back as sharp as he did today. I thought he had a phenomenal practice.”

Assuming Hurts experienced no concussion symptoms after the practice, he can move up to full practice participation. Tolerating that without issue would leave him set to be cleared to face the Packers on Sunday.