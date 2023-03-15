 Skip navigation
Eagles to release Darius Slay

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Eagles will look next season after reportedly losing Kyzir White, adding Rashaad Penny and re-signing James Bradberry.

The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason.

Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that message hit feeds, there were multiple reports that the Eagles will release Slay.

Slay was heading into the final year of his contract with a base salary of $17 million and a cap hit of just over $26.1 million, which led to talks with the Eagles about a new deal. Those talks did not progress, however, and Slay will now be hitting the open market in search of a new place to play.

That puts Slay on the growing list of departures from the defense in Philadelphia. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker Kyzir White, safety Marcus Epps, and linebacker T.J. Edwards have all found new places to play. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox remain unsigned for next season, but the Eagles did secure the return of cornerback James Bradberry.

The Eagles are expected to make Slay a post-June 1 cut. That will result in a cap hit of just over $8.6 million this season.