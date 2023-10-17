Eagles to sign Josiah Scott from Steelers’ practice squad

Cornerback Josiah Scott is headed back to Philadelphia.

His representation, JL Sports, posted that Scott has agreed to join the Eagles’ active roster from the Steelers’ practice squad.

The Eagles are beat up in the secondary with safeties Reed Blankenship (ribs), Justin Evans (knee) and Sydney Brown (hamstring) and cornerbacks Eli Ricks (knee), Bradley Roby (shoulder), Darius Slay (knee) and Avonte Maddox (pectoral) all injured.

It would not be a surprise if the Eagles pulled off a trade for help at the position before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Scott has not played this season, but he played 388 snaps on defense last season for the Eagles. He spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia, playing 29 games with four starts and totaling 38 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a sack.

Scott played six games for the Jaguars in 2020.