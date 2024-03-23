Eagles to sign Will Grier to one-year deal

The Eagles are adding another quarterback.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is signing Will Grier to a one-year deal.

Grier, 28, spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, and Chargers last year, though he did not appear in a game. Dallas cut him after acquiring quarterback Trey Lance with the intention of keeping him around as the team’s third QB. He had been with the Cowboys since 2021.

The Panthers selected Grier in the third round of the 2019 draft. He started two games as a rookie for Carolina, completing 28-of-52 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

The Eagles will now have Grier, Kenny Pickett, and Tanner McKee on their roster behind starting QB Jalen Hurts.