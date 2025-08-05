 Skip navigation
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is 'making good progress' with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Eagles trade DT Thomas Booker to Raiders for CB Jakorian Bennett

  
Published August 4, 2025 10:31 PM

The Raiders have traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles get even deeper in their cornerbacks room, with Booker joining Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree Jackson and Mac McWilliams. Bennett will join the competition with Ringo and Jackson to win a starting job.

Bennett, a fourth-round pick in 2023, started 11 games and played in 13 others with the Raiders. He has 58 tackles and 11 passes defensed.

The Raiders had a big need in the middle of their defensive line after releasing Christian Wilkins.

Booker, a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2022, appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles last season. He started one game and played 166 defensive snaps and 32 on special teams.

He spent 2022 with the Texans, who released him out of training camp in 2023. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad, but he did not play a regular-season game in 2023.