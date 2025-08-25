 Skip navigation
Eagles trade for tackle Fred Johnson

  
August 24, 2025

The Eagles keep making deals. The latest brings back a player who had spent the last three seasons in Philly.

Via multiple reports, the Jaguars have traded tackle Fred Johnson to the Eagles. Johnson signed a one-year, $1.137 million deal as a free agent in March.

Undrafted out of Florida in 2019, Johnson has played for the Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers, and Eagles. He has appeared in 62 regular-season games, with 14 starts.

The compensation — a seventh-round pick in 2026 — suggests that, but for the trade, Johnson would have been cut. Johnson had been listed as the second-team left tackle with the Jaguars, behind Walker Little and in front of Javon Foster.