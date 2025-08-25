Eagles trade OT Darian Kinnard to the Packers

The Eagles are staying busy on the trade front.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to send offensive tackel Darian Kinnard to the Packers for a 2027 sixth-round pick. They acquired offensive tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Sam Howell in other trades on Sunday.

The Eagles have also acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett and wide receiver John Metchie in other trades this month.

Kinnard’s acquisition may be good news for the Packers’ fortunes. He was a Chiefs fifth-round pick in 2022 and remained with the team in 2023 before moving on to the Eagles this offseason. That means Kinnard has picked up three Super Bowl rings in three NFL seasons, although his contributions have been limited to three regular season appearances in that time.