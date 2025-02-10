Eagles up 17-0 after Cooper DeJean pick-six

The Chiefs have come back from 10 points down to win three Super Bowls, but they’ll need to rally back from 17 down to make it four.

Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned the ball 38 yards for a touchdown. The score came three plays after a Jake Elliott field goal and made it 17-0 Eagles with 7:03 to play in the first half.

The Eagles defense has been too much for the Chiefs to handle throughout the first half and Kansas City’s fourth possession started out with back-to-back sacks of Mahomes. Josh Sweat got him on first down and then teamed up with Jalyx Hunt for another one on second down.

Mahomes and the Chiefs wilted under the same kind of defensive pressure against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and they’ll need to find some solutions quickly if they’re going to pull off the three-peat.