 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles up 17-0 after Cooper DeJean pick-six

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:46 PM

The Chiefs have come back from 10 points down to win three Super Bowls, but they’ll need to rally back from 17 down to make it four.

Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned the ball 38 yards for a touchdown. The score came three plays after a Jake Elliott field goal and made it 17-0 Eagles with 7:03 to play in the first half.

The Eagles defense has been too much for the Chiefs to handle throughout the first half and Kansas City’s fourth possession started out with back-to-back sacks of Mahomes. Josh Sweat got him on first down and then teamed up with Jalyx Hunt for another one on second down.

Mahomes and the Chiefs wilted under the same kind of defensive pressure against the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and they’ll need to find some solutions quickly if they’re going to pull off the three-peat.