Eagles waive Charleston Rambo, release Davion Taylor

The Eagles formally announced the signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews and a couple of other roster moves on Sunday afternoon.

The team has waived receiver Charleston Rambo with an injury designation and released linebacker Davion Taylor.

Rambo had joined the team after playing for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL in the spring. He also spent time with the Panthers last summer after going undrafted out of Miami.

A third-round pick in 2020, Taylor appeared in 21 games with seven starts over his first two seasons. But he was waived last summer and spent the 2022 season on the club’s practice squad. He’s recorded 51 career tackles with a pair of forced fumbles.