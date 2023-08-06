 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Phillies place OF Marsh on 10-day injured list with left knee contusion
WoO 2023 Kyle Larson wins Ironman 55 - Trent Gower.jpg
Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws Ironman 55 for the second time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_supertrofeohl_230806.jpg
HLs: Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Road America
nbc_indy_nashvillehl_230806.jpg
Highlights: Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix
nbc_indy_dixon_230806.jpg
Dixon rues late cautions in Nashville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Eagles waive Charleston Rambo, release Davion Taylor

  
Published August 6, 2023 04:06 PM

The Eagles formally announced the signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews and a couple of other roster moves on Sunday afternoon.

The team has waived receiver Charleston Rambo with an injury designation and released linebacker Davion Taylor.

Rambo had joined the team after playing for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL in the spring. He also spent time with the Panthers last summer after going undrafted out of Miami.

A third-round pick in 2020, Taylor appeared in 21 games with seven starts over his first two seasons. But he was waived last summer and spent the 2022 season on the club’s practice squad. He’s recorded 51 career tackles with a pair of forced fumbles.