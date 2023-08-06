 Skip navigation
Eagles to sign OL Josh Andrews

  
Published August 6, 2023 03:00 PM

The Eagles are adding some veteran depth up front.

Philadelphia has agreed to terms with Josh Andrews, according to agent Brett Tessler.

Andrews, 32, started his career with the Eagles back in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He played 13 games for the team in 2015 and three games in 2016.

Andrews didn’t make his first career start until 2020, when he appeared in 15 games with four starts for the Jets.

Last season, Andrews played six games with five starts for the Saints.

He’s also spent time with the Vikings, Colts, and Falcons.