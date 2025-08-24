Eagles waive QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Eagles acquired one quarterback on Sunday and have now let go of another.

Philadelphia announced that the team has waived Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, was acquired via trade in March from the Browns as part of the Kenny Pickett deal. He completed 10-of-16 passes for 73 yards with an interception in the preseason.

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in 15 career games with five starts — all for Cleveland. He’s completed 52.6 percent of his passes for 880 yards with one touchdown and 10 interceptions. He’s rushed for 187 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The Raiders could be a candidate to claim Thompson-Robinson off waivers, as he played under now-Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at UCLA. Head coach Pete Carroll, however, noted the Raiders are looking for experience in a backup QB, something Thompson-Robinson doesn’t have too much of.