nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Eagles waive S Lewis Cine

  
Published August 24, 2025 11:27 AM

The Eagles have announced their trade for quarterback Sam Howell as well as the roster move they made to create space for him on their roster.

Safety Lewis Cine has been waived with an injury designation. Cine was injured during the team’s final preseason game on Friday.

Cine was a 2022 first-round pick of the Vikings, but he suffered a compound fracture of his leg early in his rookie season. He returned to play seven games in 2023 and played in one game for the Bills last season before joining the Eagles late in the year.

The Eagles will have many more cuts to announce ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster.