Eagles waive S Lewis Cine

The Eagles have announced their trade for quarterback Sam Howell as well as the roster move they made to create space for him on their roster.

Safety Lewis Cine has been waived with an injury designation. Cine was injured during the team’s final preseason game on Friday.

Cine was a 2022 first-round pick of the Vikings, but he suffered a compound fracture of his leg early in his rookie season. He returned to play seven games in 2023 and played in one game for the Bills last season before joining the Eagles late in the year.

The Eagles will have many more cuts to announce ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set their initial 53-man roster.