Eagles won’t activate Nakobe Dean this week

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean won’t be making his 2025 debut against the Broncos this weekend.

Dean is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs and he became eligible to return this week. Dean began practicing with the team on Wednesday, but he will have more time to ramp up before seeing any game action.

Dean posted on his Instagram account that he will not be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game. The Eagles have a quick turnaround to a Thursday game with the Giants and Dean’s practice window is open for three weeks in total, so the linebacker’s return may not come until Week 7.

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell will remain the top linebackers for the Eagles until he is back in action.