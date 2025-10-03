 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles won’t activate Nakobe Dean this week

  
Published October 3, 2025 10:15 AM

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean won’t be making his 2025 debut against the Broncos this weekend.

Dean is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs and he became eligible to return this week. Dean began practicing with the team on Wednesday, but he will have more time to ramp up before seeing any game action.

Dean posted on his Instagram account that he will not be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game. The Eagles have a quick turnaround to a Thursday game with the Giants and Dean’s practice window is open for three weeks in total, so the linebacker’s return may not come until Week 7.

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell will remain the top linebackers for the Eagles until he is back in action.