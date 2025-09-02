Eagles won’t be on field for banner raising Thursday night

The Eagles don’t want to be known as defending champions this year because they want their eyes on the future rather than the past and their aversion to marinating in last season’s success will extend to Thursday night.

They will be hosting the Cowboys in the slot traditionally given to the reigning Super Bowl winners and the pomp and circumstance of the night will include raising a banner honoring their 40-22 win over the Chiefs in New Orleans. Plenty of people will be watching that moment, but head coach Nick Sirianni said at a Tuesday press conference that he and the team’s players won’t be part of the crowd.

“I didn’t know it was banner night,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “We won’t be out for that.”

Sirianni said this offseason it is an “error” for teams to bask in past glory and the decision for Thursday underlines his point that the current season should be the only thing on anyone’s mind.