ECU CB Shavon Ravel will enter the draft

One of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year’s draft class officially announced his plans to move to the NFL on Friday.

East Carolina’s Shavon Revel made his declaration on social media. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is another top corner prospect who recently announced his plans to forego remaining eligibility in order to enter the draft.

Revel’s final college season was cut short when he tore his ACL in September. He had eight tackles, two interceptions, and an interception return for a touchdown in three games before his injury.

Revel had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, a sack, 13 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the 2023 season. That led to speculation that he might transfer to a bigger-name school, but Revel passed on other options.