Ed Oliver, Matt Milano ruled out for Bills-Saints

Two of Buffalo’s key defenders will remain sidelined in Week 4.

Head coach Sean McDermott said in his weekly interview with WGR550 that defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano have been ruled out for Buffalo’s matchup with New Orleans on Sunday.

Oliver has not played since Week 1 with an ankle injury. Milano (pectoral) was injured during the Bills’ Week 2 win over the Jets.

Additionally, McDermott noted that right tackle Spencer Brown (calf) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (pectoral) will be limited in Friday’s practice and listed as questionable for Sunday.

Sunday will mark only the 13th all-time matchup between the Bills and Saints. The last time the two teams played in 2021, Buffalo broke a five-game losing streak dating back to 2001 with a 31-6 victory.