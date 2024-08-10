 Skip navigation
Ed Oliver was cleared to return after hurting knee

  
Published August 10, 2024 03:54 PM

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver left Saturday’s preseason opener a bit earlier than expected, but it doesn’t look like there will be any lingering issue.

Oliver left the game after the Bears’ first offensive play and the team announced that he suffered a knee injury. They also announced that he was cleared to return to the game, but he did not take any more snaps as it’s preseason and the rest of the Bills defensive starters sat down after the opening possession.

Oliver is in the first year of the four-year extension he signed with the Bills ahead of the 2023 season. He set a career-high with 9.5 sacks last season and had his first NFL interception as well.

The Bears went on to drive for a field goal after Oliver left the game, but three points in August is a small price to pay for a clean bill of health for one of the team’s defensive stars.