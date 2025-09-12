Ed Oliver will not play against the Jets

The Bills will be missing a significant defensive piece when they face the Jets on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday that defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss the game. Oliver injured his ankle during practice this week and was using a scooter to get around on Thursday.

The Bills have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Dolphins in Week 3, so it could turn out to be a multi-game absence if he doesn’t make a quick recovery.

Second-round pick T.J. Sanders will be in line for a larger role against a Jets offense that displayed an impressive rushing attack in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.