Eddie Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

  
Published July 19, 2024 04:01 PM

The Ravens are adding a veteran safety.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eddie Jackson has agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore.

Jackson, 30, spent his first seven seasons with the Bears. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Last year, he started 12 games, recording 37 total tackles with five passes defensed and an interception.

In 100 career games, Jackson has recorded 44 passes defensed, 15 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.