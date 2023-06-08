 Skip navigation
Eddie Jackson back in team drills at Bears practice

  
Published June 8, 2023 05:34 AM
Bears safety Eddie Jackson took a significant step back toward the lineup on Wednesday.

After returning to individual work at previous OTAs, Jackson did team drills for the first time since suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury last November. After the session, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Jackson has “just impressed me” with his work ethic since getting injured.

“Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s in really good shape for working with the rehab staff. I want to commend those guys, the training staff, of getting him back — and commend Eddie also for the hard work that he’s put in to get to this point.”

Jackson has started all 88 games he’s played for the Bears over the last six seasons and should slot into the secondary alongside Jaquan Brisker as long as all continues to go well with his foot in the coming months.