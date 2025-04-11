Edge rusher Chris Rumph tried out for the Broncos

Defensive end Chris Rumph missed the entire 2024 season, but he’s trying to get back on the field in 2025.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Friday shows that Rumph had a tryout with the Broncos. There’s no word on whether the Broncos will be signing him to their 90-man roster.

Rumph was a Chargers fourth-round pick in 2021 and he played three seasons with the team before missing all of last year with a foot injury. His 2023 season also ended early when he fractured his foot and he played 37 total games for the Chargers.

Rumph had 39 tackles, three sacks, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery during his time in Los Angeles.