Efe Obada to re-sign with Commanders

  
Published March 15, 2023 01:43 PM
March 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daron Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders, which creates more than $9.4 million in cap space, and question if Washington could be interested in Lamar Jackson.

Defensive end Efe Obada will remain in Washington for another year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Obada has agreed to sign a one-year deal to stay with the Commanders. The deal is worth up to $3 million.

Obada joined the Commanders last season and posted 24 tackles, four sacks, and two passes defensed in 17 games for the team.

Obada spent time with the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Falcons before entering the NFL through the International Player Pathway Program. He joined the Panthers through that program in 2017 and spent a year on the practice squad before making his regular season debut. He spent three years in Carolina before moving on to Buffalo for the 2021 season.