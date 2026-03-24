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Rueben Bain to visit Dolphins on Tuesday

  
Published March 24, 2026 08:58 AM

Edge rusher Rueben Bain won’t have to travel far for his next pre-draft visit with a team.

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Bain will visit with the Dolphins on Tuesday. Bain played at the University of Miami and went to Miami Central High School, so the meeting is of particular interest to him.

“That’s the hometown team,” Bain said. “So I’ll get to experience that. I’ve been going to that stadium all my life.”

Bain has faced questions about his arm length, but he had 20.5 sacks for the Hurricanes the last three seasons and his pass rushing prowess has led to many predictions that he’ll be one of the first players off the board next month. The Dolphins currently have the 11th and 30th picks in the first round.