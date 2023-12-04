Elandon Roberts, Isaac Seumalo listed as DNP on Monday’s injury report estimate

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin already ruled out Kenny Pickett for Thursday’s game against the Patriots, as the quarterback underwent ankle surgery on Monday.

But Pittsburgh has a few other injury concerns for the short week.

The team released its estimated practice report for Monday and linebacker Elandon Roberts (groin), guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), and cornerback James Pierre (shoulder) would not have practiced.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (oblique) would have been limited.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand) and defensive tackle Montravious Adams (ankle) would have been full.

Veteran defenders Cam Heyward and Patrick Peterson were also listed as DNPs, but for rest. Heyward is dealing with a groin issue, too.

While edge rusher T.J. Watt dealt with a couple of issues in-game, Tomlin said he won’t have any limitations for the practice week. Watt is not listed on Pittsburgh’s injury report.