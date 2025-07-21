Elijah Molden, Jaylen Johnson passed physicals with Chargers

The Chargers have gotten two of their players back on the practice field.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, defensive back Elijah Molden and receiver Jaylen Johnson have each passed a physical.

Both players started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Molden ended the 2024 season with a broken fibula. Johnson’s injury was undisclosed.

Molden appeared in 15 games with 12 starts for the Chargers last year, recording three interceptions with seven passes defensed. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries.

Johnson appeared in one game for Los Angeles last year.

The Chargers will take on the Lions in the Hall of Fame game next Thursday night.