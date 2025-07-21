 Skip navigation
Elijah Molden, Jaylen Johnson passed physicals with Chargers

  
Published July 21, 2025 11:01 AM

The Chargers have gotten two of their players back on the practice field.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, defensive back Elijah Molden and receiver Jaylen Johnson have each passed a physical.

Both players started training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Molden ended the 2024 season with a broken fibula. Johnson’s injury was undisclosed.

Molden appeared in 15 games with 12 starts for the Chargers last year, recording three interceptions with seven passes defensed. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries.

Johnson appeared in one game for Los Angeles last year.

The Chargers will take on the Lions in the Hall of Fame game next Thursday night.