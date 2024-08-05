Elijah Moore back at practice after concussion

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was evaluated for a concussion after getting hurt at the team’s final training camp practice in West Virginia last Friday, but he’s back on the field with the team back in Cleveland.

Moore did not practice in the team’s first session back at home on Sunday, but reporters at Monday’s session passed along word that Moore is fully dressed and on the field for the workout.

Moore had 59 catches for 640 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Browns opened up camp with Jerry Jeudy sidelined due to a knee injury, but he has been ramping up his workload. Moore will now do the same and the Browns should get a chance to work with their full receiver group in the near future.

