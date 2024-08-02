 Skip navigation
Elijah Moore evaluated for a concussion

  
Published August 2, 2024 11:32 AM

The Browns have another injury concern within their receiving corps.

Elijah Moore is being evaluated for a concussion after Friday’s practice.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Moore collided with cornerback Denzel Ward in one-on-one drills during the team’s final practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Moore did not return to the field after the play and is set to be further evaluated once the team returns to Cleveland on Friday afternoon.

Moore, 24, caught 59 passes for 640 yards with two touchdowns in 2024, his first season with Cleveland.

As the Browns implement a revamped offense in 2024, they have also been dealing with a knee injury to receiver Jerry Jeudy. He has not participated in team drills during training camp, though he has done individual drills and run routes without defenders.