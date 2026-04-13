Eliot Wolf: “Business as usual” for Mike Vrabel in Patriots draft preparations

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was not present for the team’s pre-draft press conference on Monday, which means that he didn’t have to field any questions about the release of photos that have created questions about his relationship with The Athletic‘s NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was scheduled to handle the presser before those photos went public last week and Wolf was asked one question referencing Vrabel during the session. Wolf was asked how involved Vrabel has been in the team’s draft preparations over the last week.

“Very involved,” Wolf said. “Business as usual. He’s been in there with us, this round of meetings, probably a little more than he was last year.”

Vrabel is not expected to meet with the media until the draft next week and we’ll see at that point if the questions veer from football matters to what appeared in the New York Post.