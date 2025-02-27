Eliot Wolf on Patriots free agency: We’ll do what’s necessary, won’t be frivolous

One of the reasons why Mike Vrabel is the head coach of the Patriots in 2025 is because the team’s 2024 offseason failed to turn up enough productive players and Vrabel signaled his desire to move things the other way earlier this week.

Vrabel said that he expects the Patriots to be aggressive in free agency as they try to build a more potent roster for Vrabel’s first season in New England. Vrabel acknowledged that such an approach lends itself to overspending on some players, but seemed comfortable with that if it meant getting the players the team wants on their depth chart.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf had his chance to meet the media on Wednesday and he sounded a little less excited about the prospect of throwing whatever it takes at a free agent target.

“I mean, we’re not gonna be frivolous,” Wolf said, via WEEI. “We’re gonna do what we think is best. And we’re gonna, you know, we’re gonna — again, we have to do what’s necessary. So last year, we didn’t do enough of what was necessary. This year, we have to do what’s necessary to improve the team.”

The Patriots’ underwhelming free agency last year was matched by a draft that was a dud outside of quarterback Drake Maye. Wolf will need to do better on both fronts if he’s going to keep getting chances to refresh the roster in New England.