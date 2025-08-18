Eliot Wolf: Patriots are open to trading a first-round pick for the right player

Patriots Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf says New England is willing to take a big swing for a big-time player, if the right trade opportunity presents itself.

Asked if the Patriots would be open to trading for a big-name player, Wolf said they absolutely would.

“Absolutely, we’re talking to all 31 other teams and trying to do what’s best for us,” Wolf said. “If something presents itself — I think those things are often more complicated than the fans and some others may believe — but if there’s something we think could help us, we’ll definitely be open to it.”

Asked if he would be willing to trade a first- or second-round pick, Wolf answered, “Sure.”

“Just doing what’s best for the team,” Wolf said. “If there’s a player out there we think can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that.”