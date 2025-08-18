 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws

Other PFT Content

BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eliot Wolf: Patriots are open to trading a first-round pick for the right player

  
Published August 18, 2025 12:59 PM

Patriots Executive VP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf says New England is willing to take a big swing for a big-time player, if the right trade opportunity presents itself.

Asked if the Patriots would be open to trading for a big-name player, Wolf said they absolutely would.

“Absolutely, we’re talking to all 31 other teams and trying to do what’s best for us,” Wolf said. “If something presents itself — I think those things are often more complicated than the fans and some others may believe — but if there’s something we think could help us, we’ll definitely be open to it.”

Asked if he would be willing to trade a first- or second-round pick, Wolf answered, “Sure.”

“Just doing what’s best for the team,” Wolf said. “If there’s a player out there we think can help us, and it costs that, then we would consider doing that.”