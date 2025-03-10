Elon Musk blames Twitter outage on “massive cyberattack”

For much of Monday — only the busiest offseason day for NFL transactions — Twitter was down. It’s back up. For now.

So what happened?

Via Todd Spangler of Variety.com, Twitter owner Elon Musk said this, during a moment when the social-media platform was operational: “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

If it was foul play, it worked. Twitter was knocked for a loop. On the worst day possible for folks seeking (and attempting to post) NFL news.

