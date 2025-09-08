 Skip navigation
Emeka Egbuka accomplishes rare feat in debut

  
September 7, 2025

Buccaneers receiver Emeka Ebuka had a debut to remember on Sunday in Tampa’s 23-20 win over the Falcons.

The 2025 first-rounder caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

The second touchdown was the game winner, with 59 seconds to play. Per the NFL, that makes Egbuka only the second player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to score a game-winning touchdown catch in the last minute of regulation or overtime in his first career game.

The only other player to do that was former Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford, who caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Byron Leftwich with no time left for a 13-10 win over the Bills.