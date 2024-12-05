 Skip navigation
Emmanuel Forbes "ready to take advantage" of clean slate with Rams

  
Published December 5, 2024 06:22 AM

When the Commanders drafted cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round of the 2023 draft, there weren’t a lot of people who would have predicted he’d be on a new team before the end of the 2024 season.

That’s where Forbes finds himself after a lackluster rookie season and a regime change in Washington that washed out all of the people who were in charge when he was drafted. The Commanders waived Forbes last Saturday and the Rams claimed him on Monday.

“It’s a part of business, you know? I wish it didn’t happen like that, but it did,” Forbes said, via the team’s website. “I have a fresh start here, and a clean slate. And I’m just ready to take advantage of it, honestly.”

Forbes will not play this week as head coach Sean McVay said the team is still working to get him “acclimated” to the team. Forbes said that one thing he’s already heard from his new coaches is that he “wasn’t playing with confidence” with the Commanders and changing that will be central to turning things around in his new home.