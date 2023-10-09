Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Lions debut

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley waited nearly a year before getting back on the field after tearing the ACL in his left knee last October 9, but his debut for the Lions on Sunday came to an early and unhappy end.

Moseley injured his right knee on his second defensive snap of the day and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the injury did not look good. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI showed that Moseley suffered another torn ACL.

To add to the feelings of deja vu, the Lions were facing the Panthers on Sunday and that’s the same team that the 49ers were playing when Moseley was injured in 2022.

Moseley signed a one-year contract with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. He spent his first five seasons with San Francisco.