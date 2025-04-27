 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emmanuel Ogbah agrees to one-year deal with Jaguars

  
Published April 27, 2025 05:34 PM

The Jaguars spent the last few days adding rookies to their roster, but Sunday was a moment for striking a deal with a more seasoned player.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to sign with the Jags. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the veteran edge rusher.

Ogbah spent the last five seasons with the Dolphins and started 43 of his 73 games in Miami. He had 49 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 16 times in 2024.

With the draft over, veteran free agent signings no longer factor into the draft pick compensation formula so other moves for veterans may be coming in the next few days.