Emmanuel Ogbah agrees to one-year deal with Jaguars

The Jaguars spent the last few days adding rookies to their roster, but Sunday was a moment for striking a deal with a more seasoned player.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to sign with the Jags. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $5 million for the veteran edge rusher.

Ogbah spent the last five seasons with the Dolphins and started 43 of his 73 games in Miami. He had 49 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 16 times in 2024.

With the draft over, veteran free agent signings no longer factor into the draft pick compensation formula so other moves for veterans may be coming in the next few days.