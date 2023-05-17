 Skip navigation
Emmanuel Ogbah “fully cleared” from last year’s torn triceps

  
Published May 17, 2023 02:40 AM

The Dolphins changed defensive coordinators this year, but the addition of Vic Fangio to the coaching staff isn’t the only thing they hope will lead to improvement on that side of the ball.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah’s return to form would also be a welcome development in Miami. Ogbah recorded 18 sacks over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which led to a new contract last year but the production did not remain at the same level.

Ogbah had just one sack in 11 games before a torn triceps brought his year to an end. On Tuesday, Ogbah said that he’s gotten the green light for football activities and has his eye on a full recovery on the field as well.

“They’re taking it easy on me during camp but I’ve been fully cleared and I am ready to go. . . . [The Dolphins] have taken care of me,” Ogbah said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’ve got to go out there and put some good juice on tape. Obviously I battled some injuries last year, but I’m ready to go this year. I’ve got to take care of my body better this year and just focus on the little things.”

Ogbah’s injury meant that he only played one game with Bradley Chubb after the trade that brought Chubb to Miami and the Dolphins will be hoping the partnership bears more fruit this time around.