Eric Bieniemy on his future: You can’t worry about tomorrow

Eric Bieniemy’s first year as the Commanders offensive coordinator is coming to an end and it looks like there’s a good chance that it could be one-and-done for Bieniemy in Washington.

Bieniemy made the move from the Chiefs to the Commanders after last year’s Super Bowl and it was thought that having a chance to call plays would help his chances of getting a head coaching job after years of interviewing without landing a position. The Commanders offense didn’t show much improvement from the previous season, however, and the defense cratered as the team sputtered to a 4-12 record heading into the season finale.

That record is expected to cost head coach Ron Rivera his job. While it’s not impossible that Bieniemy could remain with the team, a clean sweep of the staff is the likeliest outcome and Bieniemy was asked about how he deals with that during a Thursday press conference.

“You can only live in the now and live in this particular moment. You can’t worry about tomorrow. You can take care of tomorrow when tomorrow gets here,” Bieniemy said, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

The Commanders wrap up their season at home against the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.