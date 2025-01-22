 Skip navigation
Eric DeCosta expects Justin Tucker to be the Ravens’ kicker next year

  
Published January 22, 2025 11:30 AM

For years, Justin Tucker was the best kicker in the NFL. He no longer is. But the Ravens still want him around.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team still believes in Tucker, despite his recent struggles, and anticipates having Tucker at kicker in 2025.

“Justin’s going to go down as, in my opinion, if not the best kicker in NFL history one of the best. I think he finished the season strong. We’ll have those discussions, but I have every expectation that Justin’s going to be a great kicker for us next year and moving forward,” DeCosta said. “He finished strong this year toward the end, had a little adversity midway through the season, but I think Justin is a tremendous competitor, very, very talented, he works his butt off, and I would expect he will be the kicker for us next year.”

The 35-year-old Tucker is under contract with the Ravens in 2025 with a $4.2 million base salary. There’s still plenty of time for the Ravens to change their minds, but for now, they’re penciling him in to return for his 14th season in Baltimore.