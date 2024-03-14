Eric DeCosta laughs off report that Ravens reached out to 49ers about Deebo Samuel trade

A Baltimore sports radio report that the Ravens reached out to the 49ers about a trade for wide receiver Deebo Samuel is fiction, according to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta.

Asked about the report today, DeCosta said it’s no more true than the stories he reads to children.

“That specific report -- I read The Lorax last week at a local elementary school. I would probably put that report similar to that,” DeCosta said.

The original report said that the 49ers told the Ravens no, “at least for now.” As DeCosta tells it, there was never any no, because there was never any request.