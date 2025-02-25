Eric DeCosta optimistic about re-signing Ronnie Stanley

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is hopeful he won’t have to worry about replacing Ronnie Stanley in 2025.

Stanley is headed for free agency after playing out the final year of his contract, but DeCosta said on Tuesday that he thinks the team will be come to agreement on a new deal with their longtime left tackle after speaking with Stanley’s agent Kim Miale.

“You never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we’ll have a good, healthy debate, a good process,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to meet with Kim in Indy this week and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a deal done.”

Stanley dealt with injuries the last few years, but he didn’t miss a game during the 2024 season and the stability he provides up front in Baltimore is not something the Ravens are looking to lose from their offense.