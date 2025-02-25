 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_callahanintv_250225.jpg
Callahan likes Ward’s confidence ahead of draft
nbc_pft_coenint_250225.jpg
Jags’ Coen starting from ‘ground up’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_morrisintv_250225.jpg
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_callahanintv_250225.jpg
Callahan likes Ward’s confidence ahead of draft
nbc_pft_coenint_250225.jpg
Jags’ Coen starting from ‘ground up’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_morrisintv_250225.jpg
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric DeCosta optimistic about re-signing Ronnie Stanley

  
Published February 25, 2025 01:33 PM

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is hopeful he won’t have to worry about replacing Ronnie Stanley in 2025.

Stanley is headed for free agency after playing out the final year of his contract, but DeCosta said on Tuesday that he thinks the team will be come to agreement on a new deal with their longtime left tackle after speaking with Stanley’s agent Kim Miale.

“You never want to say 100 percent, but I feel good that we’ll have a good, healthy debate, a good process,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to meet with Kim in Indy this week and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a deal done.”

Stanley dealt with injuries the last few years, but he didn’t miss a game during the 2024 season and the stability he provides up front in Baltimore is not something the Ravens are looking to lose from their offense.