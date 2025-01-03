Eric Dickerson says he was misrepresented, but reiterates he didn’t want his record broken

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will sit out the season finale to stay healthy for the playoffs, which means Eric Dickerson will remain the NFL’s single-season rushing record holder. And Dickerson is happy about that — even as he says it’s unfair to call him a critic of Barkley.

Dickerson posted a video on social media in which he took issue with former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who has criticized Dickerson for not rooting for Barkley to break his record. McCoy referred to Dickerson as “grandpa” and said, “I can’t imagine at 60 hating on young players.”

That prompted Dickerson’s video, in which he described himself as a big fan of running backs in general and O.J. Simpson, the previous record holder, in particular.

“I love running backs, I’m a running back. My favorite player was OJ Simpson. I’ve always said OJ did it in 14 games, I did it in 15, one extra game. I would never hate on another running back, that’s not me,” Dickerson said. “If he broke the record, brother, I ain’t going to lose any sleep over that, but am I cheering for someone to break my record? No, I don’t think anybody does. If you have a record and you want somebody to break it, that’s on you. I’m different, I’m old school.”

For Dickerson to say “I don’t think anybody” cheers for someone to break his record is odd. Just this week, Barry Sanders publicly rooted for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to break Sanders’ record for the most rushing yards in a season in college football. (Jeanty finished 27 yards short.) Some players do root for their records to be broken.

But Dickerson does not, even though he calls himself a fan of Barkley.

“I never thought he reached his full potential in New York,” Dickerson said of Barkley. “I’m glad to see him in Philadelphia. I’m glad to see him get 2,000 yards. So don’t say I’m hating on running backs. If you know your history, look up what I said about OJ. OJ had it in 14, I did it in 15. That’s what I think of the running back position.”

Dickerson’s record will eventually be broken, especially with the NFL likely to some day expand to an 18-game season. But Dickerson doesn’t want to see it.