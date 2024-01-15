Eric Henderson departing Rams to join USC’s coaching staff

The Rams will lose at least one of their defensive coaches for next year.

USC announced Rams defensive line coach/defensive run game coordinator Eric Henderson will join the Trojans as co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

“I’m excited to welcome the final member of our defensive staff, Eric Henderson,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “A Super Bowl Champion coach who has been recognized nationally for being the top in his field, Eric will bring immeasurable knowledge and experience to our program. We have put together a defensive staff that is second to none. We’re ready to get to work.”

Henderson joined the Rams in 2019 as the team’s defensive line coach, adding run game coordinator duties in 2021. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald won his third AP defensive player of the year award in 2020 under Henderson’s tutelage. Henderson also coached PFT’s 2023 defensive rookie of the year Kobie Turner.

Los Angeles could have multiple defensive coaching positions to fill this offseason, as coordinator Raheem Morris is up for multiple head coaching jobs.