Eric Stokes to PUP, Tarvarius Moore to IR as Packers drop to 53 players

The Packers made a couple of roster moves involving veteran defensive backs as they slashed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Cornerback Eric Stokes will remain on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season. Stokes is returning from foot and knee injuries and will have to sit out at least four games to start the year.

Stokes can return to action, but safety Tarvarius Moore will not. He was placed on injured reserve.

The Packers also cut long snappers Matt Orzech and Broughton Hatcher, which leaves them without a long snapper on the roster. Hatcher was waived with an injury designation, but Orzech could return after the Packers make other moves this week.

Green Bay waived or released tight end Austin Allen; cornerbacks Corey Ballentine, Elijah Hamilton, William Hooper, Shemar Jean-Charles, Tyrell Ford, and Kiondre Thomas; linebackers Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu, Jimmy Phillips Jr., and Marvin Pierre; wide receivers Jadakis Bonds, Cody Christ, Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Dre Miller, and Deuce Watts; offensive linemen Jean Delance, James Empey, Cole Schneider, and Kadeem Telfort; safeties Innis Gaines and Benny Sapp III; running backs Nate McCrary, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, and Lew Nichols; quarterback Alex McGough; fullback Henry Pearson; and defensive lineman Chris Slayton.