ESPN, ABC may exit YouTube TV at midnight
The clock is ticking for Google and Disney. And for YouTube TV customers who rely on ESPN and ABC for college and pro football.
Absent a deal before midnight on Thursday, those networks (and others owned by Disney) could exit the increasingly popular streaming-based collection of channels that has essentially become the leading high-tech cable package.
Google and Fox reached a deadline deal in August. Google and Comcast did the same in September.
If ESPN and ABC exit the platform, viewers will have to look elsewhere for access to a variety of college football games, and Monday Night Football.
For Week 9, that’s Cardinals-Cowboys. In Week 10, it’s an Eagles-Packers showdown at Lambeau Field.
As usual, the two sides are blaming each other for being greedy. As usual, the consumer is caught in the middle.