 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN, ABC may exit YouTube TV at midnight

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:36 PM

The clock is ticking for Google and Disney. And for YouTube TV customers who rely on ESPN and ABC for college and pro football.

Absent a deal before midnight on Thursday, those networks (and others owned by Disney) could exit the increasingly popular streaming-based collection of channels that has essentially become the leading high-tech cable package.

Google and Fox reached a deadline deal in August. Google and Comcast did the same in September.

If ESPN and ABC exit the platform, viewers will have to look elsewhere for access to a variety of college football games, and Monday Night Football.

For Week 9, that’s Cardinals-Cowboys. In Week 10, it’s an Eagles-Packers showdown at Lambeau Field.

As usual, the two sides are blaming each other for being greedy. As usual, the consumer is caught in the middle.