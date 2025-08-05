 Skip navigation
ESPN-NFL Media deal could be announced during Disney's earnings call on Wednesday

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:26 PM

The deal between ESPN and the NFL for various media assets, including NFL Network, is reportedly done. It has yet to be announced.

Coincidentally, ESPN’s parent company has an earnings call on Wednesday. And there’s a belief that the call will include an announcement of the massive transaction that reportedly will see the NFL acquiring up to 10 percent of ESPN.

As noted by Claigrid Executive Chair and Versant senior advisor Tom Rogers in an appearance on CNBC (via Sports Business Daily), there’s “a lot of speculation” that the ESPN-NFL agreement will be announced during the call.

The deal will require federal regulatory approval. And there’s no guarantee approval will be secured.

At a minimum, all parties may need to tread lightly when it comes to the current administration. Which they’re already doing. Along with plenty of other companies.