 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN, NFL need Trump administration to approve massive media deal

  
Published August 2, 2025 01:22 PM

It was a footnote to the reporting regarding a deal being done. It could, in time, become a headline.

The agreement between the NFL and ESPN that gives ESPN control of multiple NFL Media assets and the NFL up to 10 percent of ESPN will require regulatory approval. Federal regulatory approval.

Which means that President Trump could have something to say about whether approval happens.

What if Trump decides to stick his beak in?” an unnamed source told Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com. “This is a massive deal. It will require government oversight and approval. And we all know how Trump likes to poke the NFL from time to time.”

Indeed he does. Recently, he demanded that the Commanders change their name back to what it was in 2020. Later that same day, he suggested that he would hinge a final Commanders stadium deal on a name change.

Trump has battled in the past with the NFL, and with ESPN’s parent company, Disney. Trump recently sued ESPN sister company ABC for defamation, settling the case for $15 million.

And it was the $16 million settlement of a case against 60 Minutes that seemed to be the trigger for final regulatory approval of a merger between Paramount, the parent company of CBS, and Skydance.

Here’s the reality. To the extent that the NFL and ESPN were already walking on eggshells in order to avoid an executive order, they’ll be treading even more lightly now.